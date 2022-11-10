Overview

Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Azimuddin works at Houston Colon and Rectal Surgery - Humble in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.