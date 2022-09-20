Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaula Khalid, DO
Overview
Dr. Khaula Khalid, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Khalid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Group Bayonne Nj Therapists Psychiatrists Mental Health Specialists430 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 991-8565
-
2
N. Hudson Cmnty. Actn Crp. At Jersey City324 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 991-8565
-
3
Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford201 State Rt 17 Fl 12, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 991-8565
-
4
Riverside Medical Group62 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031 Directions (201) 991-8565
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
She is professional, thorough, kind, and has a great bed side manner. She takes the time to explain tests and conditions to you. I highly recommend Dr. Khalid to anyone seeking a great cardiologist.
About Dr. Khaula Khalid, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Panjabi
- 1164698445
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalid speaks Panjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.