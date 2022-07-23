Overview

Dr. Khatuna Stepkovitch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marcellus, NY. They graduated from Tbilisi Medical Institute 'vita' and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Stepkovitch works at Jason Stepkovitch, MD in Marcellus, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.