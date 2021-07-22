Dr. Khashayar Vahdat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vahdat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khashayar Vahdat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khashayar Vahdat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Locations
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Cardiology, Interventional and Electrophysiology - Longview703 E Marshall Ave Ste 5008, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best cardiologist you could have! He is great at listening, explaining and a very caring professional.
About Dr. Khashayar Vahdat, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vahdat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vahdat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vahdat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vahdat has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vahdat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vahdat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vahdat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vahdat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vahdat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.