Overview

Dr. Khashayar Vahdat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Vahdat works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Cardiology, Interventional and Electrophysiology - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.