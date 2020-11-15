See All Interventional Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Hematpour works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Vintage Park
    102 Vintage Park Blvd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7181
  2. 2
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-2879
  3. 3
    UT Physicians - EP Heart
    11920 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5236
  4. 4
    UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery
    561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 15, 2020
    Some physicians are highly skilled but have poor bedside manners while others have wonderful bedside manners but possess only mediocre skills. Dr. Hematpour is one of those rare physicians who is not only an excellent, highly skilled surgeon in the very complex, demanding field of cardiac electrophysiology, he has also been terrific (and patient) at carefully explaining to me my condition as well as my options in a very clear and comprehensible manner. Because of COVID-19 and my living a great distance from Houston, two of my visits with Dr. Hematpour have been telephone consultations and, even during those, Dr. Hematpour has taken his time, never been rushed, has answered my many questions, and responded to my concerns fully. And besides all the foregoing, Dr. Hematpour is simply a very nice, thoughtful individual. I highly recommend him.
    Glen Provost — Nov 15, 2020
    About Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902065543
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hematpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hematpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hematpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hematpour has seen patients for Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hematpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hematpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hematpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hematpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hematpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

