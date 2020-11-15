Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hematpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Hematpour works at
Locations
UT Physicians EP Heart - Vintage Park102 Vintage Park Blvd Ste E, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 379-7181
UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 903-2879
UT Physicians - EP Heart11920 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 731-5236
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-4607
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Some physicians are highly skilled but have poor bedside manners while others have wonderful bedside manners but possess only mediocre skills. Dr. Hematpour is one of those rare physicians who is not only an excellent, highly skilled surgeon in the very complex, demanding field of cardiac electrophysiology, he has also been terrific (and patient) at carefully explaining to me my condition as well as my options in a very clear and comprehensible manner. Because of COVID-19 and my living a great distance from Houston, two of my visits with Dr. Hematpour have been telephone consultations and, even during those, Dr. Hematpour has taken his time, never been rushed, has answered my many questions, and responded to my concerns fully. And besides all the foregoing, Dr. Hematpour is simply a very nice, thoughtful individual. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1902065543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hematpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hematpour accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hematpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hematpour works at
Dr. Hematpour has seen patients for Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hematpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hematpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hematpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hematpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hematpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.