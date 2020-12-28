Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD
Overview
Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Dehghan works at
Locations
-
1
Artistic Plastic Surgery Center3515 S 15th St Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehghan?
I was fortunate to find Dr. Dehghan after consulting several other providers for a complicated laceration. I found him brilliant but down to earth, congenial, and very empathic. He is practical, conservative, and clinically astute, declining to perform procedures he believes are not in the patient's best interests. For me, he counseled patience, and 'Don't see a dentist if you have a medical problem!' LOL, touche. His staff was warm, competent, and professional as well. Five Stars!
About Dr. Khashayar Dehghan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801801659
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehghan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dehghan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dehghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehghan works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehghan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.