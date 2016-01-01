Overview

Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Dashtipour works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.