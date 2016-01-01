Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashtipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Dashtipour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm28078 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (909) 558-2880
- 2 11370 Anderson St Ste 2400, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dashtipour?
About Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053358457
Education & Certifications
- AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dashtipour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dashtipour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dashtipour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dashtipour works at
Dr. Dashtipour speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dashtipour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashtipour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashtipour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashtipour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.