Overview

Dr. Khase Wilkinson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oregon, OH.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Oregon Podiatry in Oregon, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.