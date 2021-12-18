Overview

Dr. Khari Bridges, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Bridges works at Miami Dermatology & Cosmetics in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.