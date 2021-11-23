See All Pediatricians in Frisco, TX
Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with American Board Of Integrative Medicine (Aboim)

Dr. Saleha works at Healing Care Pediatrics, Frisco, TX in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Care Pediatrics - Lebanon Road
    12530 Lebanon Rd Ste 203, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 200-7862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infantile Colic Chevron Icon
Infantile Spasms Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Neonatal (Newborn) Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Normal Baby Development Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saleha?

    Nov 23, 2021
    She is always so understanding and gentle & most definitely sweet! I love this doctor I couldn’t ask for a better one.
    McKinley — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saleha to family and friends

    Dr. Saleha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saleha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD.

    About Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366650053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Board Of Integrative Medicine (Aboim)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • William Beaumont
    Residency
    Internship
    • Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saleha works at Healing Care Pediatrics, Frisco, TX in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saleha’s profile.

    Dr. Saleha speaks Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.