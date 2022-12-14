Dr. Khanh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khanh Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Khanh Le, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane Medical Center|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9701 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 120, Humble, TX 77396 Directions (281) 764-9500
Advanced Gastroenterology26103 Interstate 45 Ste 100, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 764-9500
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste B100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 764-9500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le’s bedside manner is both comforting and professional. His staff is also very helpful and sincere. They treated me with and concern for my ailment. He is a definite keeper in your arsenal of healthcare practitioners!
About Dr. Khanh Le, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1073638656
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Gastroenterology
