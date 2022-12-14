Overview

Dr. Khanh Le, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane Medical Center|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Humble, TX with other offices in Spring, TX and Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.