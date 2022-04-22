Dr. Khan Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khan Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khan Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
1
Neurosurgical Associates200 Creekside Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2192
2
Nashville Neurosurgery Associates300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 400, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 208-7171
3
Neurosurgical Associates310 Colloredo Blvd, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (615) 703-2194
4
Neurosurgical Associates315 N Washington Ave Ste 155, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 703-2193
5
Neurosurgical Associates - Ashland City313 N Main St, Ashland City, TN 37015 Directions (615) 703-2195
6
Neurosurgical Associates - Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5932Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed emergency back surgery in 2020 Dr.Li explained everything beforehand his whole staff was simply amazing. I have to have a 2nd back surgery and Dr Li is doing it too.I highly recommend him and his whole team
About Dr. Khan Li, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770634412
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
