Dr. Khan Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Covenant Medical Group in Dickson, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN, Shelbyville, TN, Cookeville, TN, Ashland City, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.