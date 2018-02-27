Dr. Khan Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khan Hameed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic315 N 3rd Ave Ste 300, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 337-3500
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Today my 84 years old Mother-in-Law underwent a 5 hour surgery. We were told last week her only option was hospice, not a single doctor would attempt the surgery. Until a gentleman, with his soft spoken words said “I’ll do it”. Dr. Hameed. Never before have I met a more compassionate surgeon. The time he took to explain, his genteel approach and well disciplined hands gave Mimi a chance at life. Thank you Dr. Hameed, a serious game changer. The world could use a few more like you. ????
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hameed speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
