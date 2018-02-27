Overview

Dr. Khan Hameed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Hameed works at Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.