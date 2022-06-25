Dr. Khalilah Syrianos Robertson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syrianos Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalilah Syrianos Robertson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Khalilah Syrianos Robertson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Syrianos Robertson works at
Locations
Dental Care of Columbia5850 Waterloo Rd Ste 250, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 498-4139Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syrianos Robertson?
I've been coming to some version of this practice for over 10 years now and I'm always delighted with their attention to detail, professionalism, and affect. Wonderful women all.
About Dr. Khalilah Syrianos Robertson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syrianos Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syrianos Robertson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syrianos Robertson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syrianos Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Syrianos Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syrianos Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syrianos Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syrianos Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.