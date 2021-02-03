Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina, College Of Medicine - Internal Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Clarke Quality of life3600 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 852-8700
- WHS East Campus
It was a very good visit. Ms. Clark actually took the time to listen to me. She reviewed and went over my records thoroughly and was able to get a full view of what my issues were. I am very pleased with the service that I received.
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Medical University Of South Carolina, College Of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.