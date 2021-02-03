See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina, College Of Medicine - Internal Medicine and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Clarke works at Clarke Quality of Life in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarke Quality of life
    3600 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 852-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritic Metacarpophalangeal (MCP) Joints Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2021
    It was a very good visit. Ms. Clark actually took the time to listen to me. She reviewed and went over my records thoroughly and was able to get a full view of what my issues were. I am very pleased with the service that I received.
    Jbassett — Feb 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD
    About Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093977449
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of South Carolina, College Of Medicine - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalilah Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at Clarke Quality of Life in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

