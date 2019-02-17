Dr. Khalil Savary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalil Savary, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalil Savary, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Savary works at
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Neonatology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-5779
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savary?
Very knowledgable. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Khalil Savary, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1699061416
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savary works at
Dr. Savary has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Savary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.