Dr. Kahlil Michael Saliba, MD
Overview
Dr. Kahlil Michael Saliba, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Saliba works at
Locations
Cedar Hill Psychiatry, Tulsa, OK2530 E 71st St Ste N, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 779-0709
Cedar Hill Psychiatry7307 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 710-2062Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Tricare
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saliba is a masterful communicator and was able to successfully treat our young adult who had suffered from a terrible trauma, PTSD and severe depression. The ketamine treatment along with genetic testing to determine the best medication was a miracle. It has been 8 months since the treatment and there are no more depressive symptoms. We are so grateful!
About Dr. Kahlil Michael Saliba, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Arabic and French
- 1679544340
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saliba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saliba accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saliba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saliba speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saliba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saliba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.