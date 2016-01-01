Dr. Khalil Korkor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korkor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalil Korkor, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalil Korkor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Korkor works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Of Canton4124 Munson St NW Ste A, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korkor?
About Dr. Khalil Korkor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1326027376
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korkor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korkor accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korkor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korkor works at
Dr. Korkor has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korkor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korkor speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Korkor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korkor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korkor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korkor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.