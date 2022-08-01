Dr. Khalilullah Khatri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalilullah Khatri, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalilullah Khatri, MD is a Dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6 Courthouse Ln Unit 7, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 453-5559
-
2
Vhhs Home Health74 Allds St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 886-5506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khalilullah Khatri, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033169610
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khatri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatri has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khatri speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.