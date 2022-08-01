Overview

Dr. Khalilullah Khatri, MD is a Dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.