Dr. Khalifa Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalifa Mansour, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalifa Mansour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Mansour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel R. Lemay MD Phd Inc.8043 2nd St Ste 105, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-1134
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansour?
Dr. Mansour is always very caring and he takes the time to explain things to you.
About Dr. Khalifa Mansour, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1538166418
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour works at
Dr. Mansour has seen patients for Vertigo, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansour speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.