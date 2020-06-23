Dr. Khalida Sharafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalida Sharafi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalida Sharafi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Sharafi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifeline Medical Associates LLC101 Madison Ave Ste 405, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-7700
-
2
Morristown OB/GYN20 Commerce Blvd Ste C, Succasunna, NJ 07876 Directions (973) 927-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharafi?
She is very attentive, kind, and listens to her patients.
About Dr. Khalida Sharafi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Turkish
- 1144289398
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharafi works at
Dr. Sharafi speaks Turkish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharafi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.