Dr. Khalid Zarug, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Zarug, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Alfatech University and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Zarug works at
Locations
Downtown Rheumatology421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-6638
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zarug was very professional and listened to me which it has taken 8 years for a doctor to listen to me and then act on what he has heard. Dr. Zarug did that and treated me like he would want to be treated. He is a wonderful doctor, his staff is wonderful and on time.
About Dr. Khalid Zarug, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629381447
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Alfatech University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
