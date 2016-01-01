Dr. Khalid Tabbarah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbarah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Tabbarah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Tabbarah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and AdventHealth DeLand.
Dr. Tabbarah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC Beth Prime Care166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (201) 477-2674MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
DMA - Neurology Center1431 Orange Camp Rd Ste 118, Deland, FL 32724 Directions (386) 245-6474
-
3
NBIMC - Medicine201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 891-2863
-
4
Prospect Ccmc LLC1 Medical Center Blvd, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (732) 398-6793
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabbarah?
About Dr. Khalid Tabbarah, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962524975
Education & Certifications
- American University Of Beirut
- Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabbarah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tabbarah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tabbarah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabbarah works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbarah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbarah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbarah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabbarah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.