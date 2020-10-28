See All Psychiatrists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD

Psychiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Soomro works at Columbus Behavioral Services in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbus Behavioral Services
    3001 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 494-1460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Critical Incident Stress Debriefing (CISD) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Always listens to me and gives me options. Helped me find myself again with the proper medication.
    Sydney Fredrick — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831242569
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 1995 -1996
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soomro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soomro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soomro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soomro works at Columbus Behavioral Services in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Soomro’s profile.

    Dr. Soomro has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soomro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soomro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soomro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soomro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soomro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

