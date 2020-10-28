Overview

Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Soomro works at Columbus Behavioral Services in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.