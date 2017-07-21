Dr. Khalid Shumburo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumburo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Shumburo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Shumburo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Shumburo works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 961-0488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 961-0488
-
3
Franconia Dialysis Center5695 King Centre Dr Ste 105, Alexandria, VA 22315 Directions
- 4 1800 N Beauregard St # 80, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 961-0488
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shumburo?
He's absolutely the best doctor I have ever had. Very professional and caring. He explains my kidney disease to me every step of the way. I highly recommend him and his staff. Awesome.
About Dr. Khalid Shumburo, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952379737
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shumburo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shumburo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shumburo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shumburo works at
Dr. Shumburo has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shumburo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumburo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumburo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumburo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumburo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.