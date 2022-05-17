Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
-
1
Health First Cardiovsclr Specs255 Borman Dr Fl 2, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 434-6650
-
2
Health First Cardiovsclr Specs699 W Cocoa Beach Cswy Ste 503, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 434-6650
-
3
Health First Physicians Inc8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 302, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9230Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheikh?
Proffessional and a patients MD
About Dr. Khalid Sheikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639278427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.