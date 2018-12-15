See All Neurologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Khalid Rana, MD

Neurology
2 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Khalid Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Rana works at Neurology Associates PC in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neurology Associates PC
    19445 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 (571) 470-8055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 15, 2018
    Dr. Rana saved my life in the ER. He discovered a brain tumor that caused me to have seizures and put me on an antiepileptic. I have had surgery now so I am fine but were it not for his skills and his persistence in figuring out the problem then I would have never been diagnosed.
    Rootstown, OH — Dec 15, 2018
    About Dr. Khalid Rana, MD

    Neurology
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    1740260496
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Tennessee
    Harlem Hospital
    King Edward Medical College
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rana works at Neurology Associates PC in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rana's profile.

    Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

