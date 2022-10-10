See All Pediatricians in London, KY
Dr. Khalid Memon, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khalid Memon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Memon works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics
    378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Gastritis
Newborn Jaundice
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Gastritis

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 10, 2022
My children loves this dr, he will listen to every concern you have about your child, and help them ! He is the number 1 dr in my children eyes and mine for children. I will always recommend him to family that is looking for a great dr for their children.
Betsy Bingham — Oct 10, 2022
About Dr. Khalid Memon, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1114991197
Education & Certifications

  • Woodhull Med &amp; Mh Ctr|Woodhull Med &amp;amp; Mh Ctr|Woodhull Med &amp;amp;amp; Mh Ctr
  • Woodhull Med &amp; Mh Ctr|Woodhull Med &amp;amp; Mh Ctr|Woodhull Med &amp;amp;amp; Mh Ctr
  • Liaquat Med Coll
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Khalid Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Memon works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. View the full address on Dr. Memon’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

