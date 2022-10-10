Dr. Khalid Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Memon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Memon works at
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
My children loves this dr, he will listen to every concern you have about your child, and help them ! He is the number 1 dr in my children eyes and mine for children. I will always recommend him to family that is looking for a great dr for their children.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Woodhull Med & Mh Ctr|Woodhull Med &amp; Mh Ctr|Woodhull Med &amp;amp; Mh Ctr
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Pediatrics
- Saint Joseph London
Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Memon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memon speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.