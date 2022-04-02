Overview

Dr. Khalid Maqsood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Maqsood works at Orlando Spine & Joint in Clermont, FL with other offices in Minneola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.