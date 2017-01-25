Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalid Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Dougals S. Black, MD1002 Texas Blvd Ste 325, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 792-1404
Wadley Regional Medical Center1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 793-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
I had been going to another neurologist for around 10 months who was saying I was having TIA s a blockage in my brain and seizures and I wanted a second opinion .. my primary doctor set me up to se Dr Malik for a second opinion .. before I left his office on my very first visit Dr Malik and his team pretty much had me diagnosed ! .. A big weight was lifted off my husband and I .. I can't say enough about Dr Malik and his staff ! They are simple the best as far as I am concerned !
About Dr. Khalid Malik, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1407880305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik speaks Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
