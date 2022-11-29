Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 103, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9117
-
2
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough explaining all surgery information and very friendly staff. I would definitely recommend Dr Kurtom and his staff !!
About Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063687184
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Neurological Disorders & Stroke In Washington, Dc
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kurtom has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurtom speaks Arabic.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.