Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Dr. Kurtom works at UM Shore Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Easton in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UM Shore Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Easton
    490 Cadmus Ln Ste 103, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-9117
    University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton
    219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-6517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 67 ratings
Patient Ratings (67)
5 Star
(59)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 29, 2022
Very thorough explaining all surgery information and very friendly staff. I would definitely recommend Dr Kurtom and his staff !!
— Nov 29, 2022
About Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 19 years of experience
  • English, Arabic
  • 1063687184
Education & Certifications

  • National Institute Of Neurological Disorders &amp; Stroke In Washington, Dc
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kurtom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kurtom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kurtom works at UM Shore Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Easton in Easton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kurtom’s profile.

Dr. Kurtom has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

67 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

