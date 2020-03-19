See All Phlebologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Khalid Khan, MD

Phlebology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khalid Khan, MD is a Phlebologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Phlebology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Khan works at New Mexico Vein Treatment Center in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Alamogordo, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Vein Treatment Center
    141 N Roadrunner Pkwy Ste 137, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 405-0993
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    New Mexico Vein Treatment Center
    2474 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 397-6120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Endovascular Procedure
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Endovascular Procedure
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
VeinGogh Ohmic Thermolysis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2020
    this was a good experience, i appreciate the thorough explanations
    Michelle G. — Mar 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Khalid Khan, MD

    • Phlebology
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1235199241
    Education & Certifications

    • Kings County Hospital Center|Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center|University Tx Med Branch Hosps|Vet Affairs Med Center Brooklyn|Wyckoff Heights Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

