Dr. Khalid Kahook, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalid Kahook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI.
Dr. Kahook works at
Locations
Northeast Wisconsin Retina Associates Sc200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste M133, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 751-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional and to the point. Complicated operation with great results.
About Dr. Khalid Kahook, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kahook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahook has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahook.
