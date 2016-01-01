Dr. Khalid Hanafy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanafy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Hanafy, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalid Hanafy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Neurological Critical Care, Columbia University, New York–Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Hanafy works at
Locations
Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khalid Hanafy, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1033397732
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Critical Care, Columbia University, New York–Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
- Neurology, University of Texas Health Science Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
