Dr. Khalid Ghosheh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Ghosheh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Baptist Health La Grange
Baptist Health Louisville
I ve been a patient of Dr. Ghosheh for five years now. He is SUPER Intelligent, caring and passionate. He goes above and beyond in explaining your health issues in layman’s terms. Never a problem in scheduling or wait time at CBC Kresge. In fact, all the staff are wonderful. I highly Recommend Dr. Gosheh for any blood or cancer related issue. He is TOPS in my book
Hematology & Oncology
English
- 1164452959
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ghosheh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghosheh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghosheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosheh works at
Dr. Ghosheh has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghosheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosheh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosheh.
