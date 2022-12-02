See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Khalid Abdel Gadir, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khalid Abdel Gadir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Abdel Gadir works at Unity Faculty Partners in Rochester, NY.

Locations

    Unity Faculty Partners
    Unity Faculty Partners
1561 Long Pond Rd Ste 206, Rochester, NY 14626
(585) 368-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rochester General Hospital
  Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I have been very happy with the care I've received. He is knowledgeable and caring. I appreciate his candor and communication skills.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Khalid Abdel Gadir, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1538197652
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdel Gadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdel Gadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdel Gadir works at Unity Faculty Partners in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abdel Gadir's profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel Gadir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel Gadir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel Gadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel Gadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if

