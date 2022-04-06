Overview

Dr. Khalid Eltawil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Eltawil works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.