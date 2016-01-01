Overview

Dr. Khalid Dar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Westminster Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Dar works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.