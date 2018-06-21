See All Otolaryngologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with McGill University|University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine

Dr. Chowdhury works at Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center
    2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0936
  2
    Midtown
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3000, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2018
    On a scale of 0-5 Dr Chowdhury rates a 10+ Sounds to good to be true? It was an amazing experience. He and his staff made a very difficult problem (bone growth on the mandible with 20 years of pain) go away. I needed a doctor who COULD (skill and knowledge) do this, who WOULD do this. He LISTENED to me and EXPLAINED to me what he would need to do in great detail. For me, it was a scary deal, but he actually put me at ease. Its done and I am so relieved and so pain free. Thank you!
    Rose Hollstrom in SD — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1649225749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGill University|University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury works at Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Chowdhury’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

