Dr. Khalid Chaudry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Chaudry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their residency with Beekman-Downtown Hosp|Beekman-Downtown Hosp|Conemaugh Valley Meml Hosp|Conemaugh Valley Meml Hosp
Dr. Chaudry works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology15 Moonbow Plz, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K. R.Chaudhry is my family Doctor since 1989. He is a great cardiologist. His is most trusted physician for me and my family. He is very corteous and polite. Sudhir Patel ?????
About Dr. Khalid Chaudry, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1306895966
Education & Certifications
- Beekman-Downtown Hosp|Beekman-Downtown Hosp|Conemaugh Valley Meml Hosp|Conemaugh Valley Meml Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chaudry works at
Dr. Chaudry has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudry speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudry.
