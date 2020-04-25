Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Aziz works at
Locations
Urgent Care of Nj2090 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 662-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got referred by my friend and I’m glad we went to see the doctor. Very caring with great attention to details; the conversations I had were very objective and showed the experience and excellence. My first choice for all my family’s future medical needs. Highly recommended A++++
About Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1821320276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.