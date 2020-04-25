See All Pediatricians in Edison, NJ
Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edison, NJ. 

Dr. Aziz works at Urgent Care of Nj in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urgent Care of Nj
    2090 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 662-5650

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Dizziness
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Dizziness
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 25, 2020
    Got referred by my friend and I’m glad we went to see the doctor. Very caring with great attention to details; the conversations I had were very objective and showed the experience and excellence. My first choice for all my family’s future medical needs. Highly recommended A++++
    Yasar Chaudhry — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hindi
    • 1821320276
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

