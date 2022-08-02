Overview

Dr. Khalid Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Lee Physician Group - Gastroenterology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.