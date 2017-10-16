Overview

Dr. Khalid Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Michigan Health Specialists in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.