Dr. Khalid Abulaban, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Abulaban, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Gulf Medical University - UAB (COM).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He was thorough and friendly, and good at answering all of my questions in a way that made sense to both me and my son.
About Dr. Khalid Abulaban, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033379458
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (GME)
- Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center (GME)
- Gulf Medical University - UAB (COM)
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
