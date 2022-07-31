Dr. Khalid Abousy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abousy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Abousy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Abousy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Abousy works at
Carient Heart & Vascular - Annandale Office7617 Little River Tpke Ste 710, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (877) 415-4116
Carient Heart & Vascular - Woodbridge Office14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 406, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (877) 415-4116
Carient Heart & Vascular - Stafford Office422 Garrisonville Rd Ste 110, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (877) 415-4116
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- CSX Railroad
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Dr Khalid is always available to answer questions via text messages. He is very caring and attentive to his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Khalid Abousy, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952358087
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- University Maryland Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
