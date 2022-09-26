Overview

Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Abbed works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.