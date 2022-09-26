See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Abbed works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Essence Healthcare
    • Golden Rule
    • MVP Health Care
    • Northeast Health Direct
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2022
    I have had three back surgeries in one year from Dr Abbed. He is amazing and his staff is great. If you need back surgery Dr Abbed is the best
    Ralph Hurd — Sep 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD
    About Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386612026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbed works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Abbed’s profile.

    Dr. Abbed has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

