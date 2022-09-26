Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Abbed works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-3272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Essence Healthcare
- Golden Rule
- MVP Health Care
- Northeast Health Direct
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had three back surgeries in one year from Dr Abbed. He is amazing and his staff is great. If you need back surgery Dr Abbed is the best
About Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386612026
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbed accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbed works at
Dr. Abbed has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.