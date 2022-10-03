Overview

Dr. Khaleel Deeb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Deeb works at Premier Physicians Centers in Brooklyn, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.