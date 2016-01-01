Overview

Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ziada works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.