Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Ziada works at
Locations
UK Healthcare -Heart Failure, Assist Devices & Transplant800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-0295Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073520128
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Gen Cartio
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cairo U
Dr. Ziada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziada speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziada.
