Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (27)
40 years of experience
Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Zeitoun works at Noble Fertility Center for Reproduction & Recurrent Miscarriages in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    40 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1427000348
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Dr. Zeitoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeitoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zeitoun works at Noble Fertility Center for Reproduction & Recurrent Miscarriages in New York, NY.

    Dr. Zeitoun has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

