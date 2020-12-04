Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yehia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD
Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI.
Encompass Care Company Inc1407 S County Trl Ste 431, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 234-1912
Khaled A. Yehia MD178 Savin St Ste 500, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 338-7248
- 3 6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 301, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 305-3028
- Carney Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
My gallbladder started acting up. I went to the ER in Winchester. He advised to take out the gallbladder because it was not the first time I’ve had an attack. He was very friendly, nice, and took his time to make sure I understand. He made me feel very comfortable. When I had the surgery he came to my room later that day to make sure I was healing nicely. I would highly recommend him.
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1326016890
Dr. Yehia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yehia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yehia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yehia has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yehia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yehia speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yehia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yehia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yehia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yehia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.